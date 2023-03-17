17.03.2023 13:33:51

EQS-DD: Vantage Towers AG: Vivek Badrinath, Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2023 / 13:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Vivek
Last name(s): Badrinath

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vantage Towers AG

b) LEI
213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of shares to Oak Holdings GmbH in the context of a public takeover offer after the fulfilment of the closing conditions

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
32.00 EUR 791264.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.00 EUR 791264.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




81725  17.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585787&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vantage Towersmehr Nachrichten