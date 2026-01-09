EQS-DD: Varengold Bank AG: Dirk Auerbach, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.01.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Auerbach

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Varengold Bank AG

b) LEI

529900BIK4WRWS06MR52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A40ZUV2

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.50 EUR 2,500 EUR 2.40 EUR 960 EUR 2.48 EUR 2,480 EUR 2.47 EUR 1,235 EUR 2.55 EUR 1,275 EUR 2.65 EUR 2,650 EUR 2.56 EUR 1,280 EUR 2.60 EUR 780 EUR 2.45 EUR 245 EUR 2.45 EUR 2,450 EUR 2.40 EUR 3,840 EUR 2.47 EUR 2,717 EUR 2.48 EUR 1,455.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.4896 EUR 23,867.7600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

31/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

