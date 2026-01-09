Varengold Bank Aktie

Varengold Bank

WKN DE: A40ZUV / ISIN: DE000A40ZUV2

09.01.2026 17:42:09

EQS-DD: Varengold Bank AG: Dirk Auerbach, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.01.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Auerbach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Varengold Bank AG

b) LEI
529900BIK4WRWS06MR52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ZUV2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.50 EUR 2,500 EUR
2.40 EUR 960 EUR
2.48 EUR 2,480 EUR
2.47 EUR 1,235 EUR
2.55 EUR 1,275 EUR
2.65 EUR 2,650 EUR
2.56 EUR 1,280 EUR
2.60 EUR 780 EUR
2.45 EUR 245 EUR
2.45 EUR 2,450 EUR
2.40 EUR 3,840 EUR
2.47 EUR 2,717 EUR
2.48 EUR 1,455.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.4896 EUR 23,867.7600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


09.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Varengold Bank AG
Große Elbstraße 39
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.varengold.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102818  09.01.2026 CET/CEST





