EQS-DD: Varengold Bank AG: Vasil Stefanov, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Vasil
Last name(s): Stefanov

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Varengold Bank AG

b) LEI
529900BIK4WRWS06MR52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005479307

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 1250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.0000 EUR 1250000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/01/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


