19.10.2022 13:48:56

EQS-DD: VARTA AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2022 / 13:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: PI Beratungs- und Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Pistauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
28.50 EUR 19608.00 EUR
28.49 EUR 18860.38 EUR
28.52 EUR 3479.44 EUR
28.46 EUR 768.42 EUR
28.51 EUR 37462.14 EUR
28.53 EUR 4707.45 EUR
28.54 EUR 2340.28 EUR
28.55 EUR 5738.55 EUR
28.47 EUR 15829.32 EUR
28.48 EUR 19451.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.45 EUR 128245.82 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.10.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78939  19.10.2022 CET/CEST



