EQS-DD: VARTA AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.10.2022 / 13:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: PI Beratungs- und Beteiligungs GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Pistauer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VARTA AG

b) LEI

529900E7KB95KOXBWP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



28.50 EUR 19608.00 EUR



28.49 EUR 18860.38 EUR



28.52 EUR 3479.44 EUR



28.46 EUR 768.42 EUR



28.51 EUR 37462.14 EUR



28.53 EUR 4707.45 EUR



28.54 EUR 2340.28 EUR



28.55 EUR 5738.55 EUR



28.47 EUR 15829.32 EUR



28.48 EUR 19451.84 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



28.45 EUR 128245.82 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

13/10/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





