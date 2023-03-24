|
24.03.2023 15:23:01
EQS-DD: VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
81975 24.03.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Varta AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:06
|ROUNDUP: Varta einigt sich mit Banken auf Umbaukonzept - Aktie steigt (dpa-AFX)
|
24.03.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,4% auf 15.022 Pkt - Varta fester (Dow Jones)
|
24.03.23
|Batteriehersteller: Varta einigt sich mit Banken auf Umbaukonzept (Handelsblatt)
|
24.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG einigt sich mit Banken auf umfangreiches Restrukturierungskonzept (EQS Group)
|
24.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG reaches agreement with banks on comprehensive restructuring concept (EQS Group)
|
24.03.23
|EQS-DD: VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, sell (EQS Group)
|
24.03.23
|EQS-DD: VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, Verkauf (EQS Group)