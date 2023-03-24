24.03.2023 15:23:01

EQS-DD: VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: VGG Beteiligungen SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: DDr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.79648 EUR 28079851.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.79648 EUR 28079851.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


24.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81975  24.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592187&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Varta AGmehr Nachrichten