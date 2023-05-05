05.05.2023 08:54:01

EQS-DD: VARTA AG: VGG Beteiligungen SE, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: VGG Beteiligungen SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: DDr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Tojner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.25 EUR 15193.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.25 EUR 15193.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com



 
