VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JL9W / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

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29.05.2026 15:30:46

EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Bernd Sauter, Management Board remuneration: - Long-term bonus 2021/2022 - Loyalty bonus 2024/2025 (50%) - Loyalty bonus 2024/2025 (50%) - in shares, by choice of Management ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Sauter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verbio SE

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction
Management Board remuneration: - Long-term bonus 2021/2022 - Loyalty bonus 2024/2025 (50%) - Loyalty bonus 2024/2025 (50%) - in shares, by choice of Management Board member

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.7916935 EUR 32,743.42 EUR
9.7917619 EUR 150,000.00 EUR
9.7917619 EUR 150,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.7918 EUR 332,743.4200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Verbio SE
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105236  29.05.2026 CET/CEST





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