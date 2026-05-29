EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Claus Sauter, Management Board remuneration: - Long-term bonus 2021/2022 - Loyalty bonus 2024/2025 (50%) - Loyalty bonus 2024/2025 (50%) - in shares, by choice of Management ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.05.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Claus Last name(s): Sauter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Verbio SE

b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction

Management Board remuneration: - Long-term bonus 2021/2022 - Loyalty bonus 2024/2025 (50%) - Loyalty bonus 2024/2025 (50%) - in shares, by choice of Management Board member

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.7916935 EUR 38,314.90 EUR 9.7917619 EUR 150,000.00 EUR 9.7917619 EUR 150,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.7918 EUR 338,314.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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