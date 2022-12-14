Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
14.12.2022 18:31:01

EQS-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Leo Sauter, Donation of 10,000 shares




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Leo
Last name(s): Sauter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Claus
Last name(s): Sauter
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction


Donation of 10,000 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




79933  14.12.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513461&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGmehr Nachrichten