Verbund Aktie
WKN: 74640 / ISIN: AT0000746409
|
29.04.2026 14:48:14
EQS-DD: Verbund AG: Achim Kaspar, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104566 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Verbund AG
|
12:26
|Minuszeichen in Wien: ATX Prime zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Handel in Wien: ATX Prime fällt zum Handelsstart zurück (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.26
|Verbund-Aktie im Plus: Deutsche Bank betätigt Verkaufsempfehlung (APA)
|
29.04.26
|Mittwochshandel in Wien: ATX am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.26
|Mittwochshandel in Wien: ATX Prime am Mittwochnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-DD: Verbund AG: Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-DD: Verbund AG: Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, buy (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-DD: Verbund AG: Achim Kaspar, buy (EQS Group)