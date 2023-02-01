01.02.2023 16:39:49

EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Ing. Wolfgang Liebscher, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2023 / 16:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Ing.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Liebscher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBUND AG

b) LEI
5299006UDSEJCTTEJS30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000HVB7EH5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
100.00 % 7000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
30/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


01.02.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80737  01.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1549257&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Verbund AGmehr Nachrichten