EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.02.2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Remco Last name(s): Westermann Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Verve Group SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.1768436 EUR 304,155.23 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.1768 EUR 304,155.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

