25.02.2026 08:59:14

EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verve Group SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.1768436 EUR 304,155.23 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.1768 EUR 304,155.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Verve Group SE
Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
11446 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.verve.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103392  25.02.2026 CET/CEST





