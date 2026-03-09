Verve Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D3A1 / ISIN: SE0018538068
|
09.03.2026 23:41:07
EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group SE
|Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
|11446 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103574 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Verve Group
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
06.03.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX am Freitagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Freitagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)