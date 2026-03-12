Verve Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D3A1 / ISIN: SE0018538068
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12.03.2026 17:15:10
EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group SE
|Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
|11446 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103670 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Verve Group
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09:29
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
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12.03.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
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12.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
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12.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
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12.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
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12.03.26
|EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
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12.03.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)