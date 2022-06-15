Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 15:56:02

EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Prof. Elisabeth und Ing. Robert
Last name(s): Stadler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

b) LEI
549300JCRU23I1THU176 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000908504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of two persons subject to reporting requirements: Elisabeth Stadler (Chairwoman of the Management Board) and Robert Stadler (person closely associated to this person discharging managerial responsibilities)).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.05 EUR 2260 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.05 EUR 2260 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: WIENER BOERSE AG
MIC: XWBO


15.06.2022















Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.vig.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




76095  15.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376493&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

