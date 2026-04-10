Viromed Medical Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
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10.04.2026 18:01:27
EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Heike Perbandt, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Hauptstraße 105
|25462 Rellingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104334 10.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Viromed Medical AG
|
18:01
|EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Heike Perbandt, sell (EQS Group)
|
18:01
|EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Heike Perbandt, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
23.03.26
|EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG erhält Förderzusage vom Bundesministerium für Forschung, Technologie und Raumfahrt für die Entwicklung von Kaltplasmatechnologie (EQS Group)
|
23.03.26
|EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG receives funding approval from the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space for the development of cold plasma technology (EQS Group)
|
19.03.26
|EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Anna Heinen zum Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats bestellt (EQS Group)
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19.03.26
|EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Anna Heinen appointed to the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
18.03.26
|EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, sell (EQS Group)
|
18.03.26
|EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, Verkauf (EQS Group)