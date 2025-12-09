Fonterelli SPAC 2 Aktie

Fonterelli SPAC 2 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3MQR6 / ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

09.12.2025 18:04:05

EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.12.2025 / 18:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.50 EUR 1,015,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.50 EUR 1,015,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




102302  09.12.2025 CET/CEST





