EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.02.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI

894500XR05MYCVCCR171

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.05 EUR 112,578.40 EUR 6.05 EUR 124,025.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.0500 EUR 236,603.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



