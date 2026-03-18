Viromed Medical Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
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18.03.2026 17:59:29
EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Hauptstraße 105
|25462 Rellingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103774 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Viromed Medical AG
|
18.03.26
|EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, sell (EQS Group)
|
18.03.26
|EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
04.03.26
|EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH – Strategic step toward integrated platform for cold plasma technology (EQS Group)
|
04.03.26
|EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb der relyon plasma GmbH – Strategischer Schritt zur integrierten Plattform für Kaltplasmatechnologie (EQS Group)
|
03.03.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG signs letter of intent to acquire relyon plasma GmbH (EQS Group)
|
03.03.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb der relyon plasma GmbH (EQS Group)
|
25.02.26
|EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, sell (EQS Group)
|
25.02.26
|EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, Verkauf (EQS Group)