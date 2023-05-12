Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 11:41:11

EQS-DD: Viscom AG: Dirk Schwingel, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Schwingel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
9.65 EUR 3145.90 EUR
9.70 EUR 3462.90 EUR
9.75 EUR 3090.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.6995 EUR 9699.5500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




83149  12.05.2023 CET/CEST



