21.08.2023 15:58:07

EQS-DD: Viscom AG: Dr. Martin Heuser, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2023 / 15:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Heuser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.5500 EUR 17100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.5500 EUR 17100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.08.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




85309  21.08.2023 CET/CEST



