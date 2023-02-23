EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Dr. Gertude Gasselsberger, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.02.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Gertude Last name(s): Gasselsberger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Franz Last name(s): Gasselsberger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

voestalpine AG

b) LEI

529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000937503





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



34.50 EUR 7120 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



34.5000 EUR 7120.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

22/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Wiener Boerse AG MIC: XWBO





23.02.2023 CET/CEST





