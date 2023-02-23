23.02.2023 15:12:05

EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Dr. Gertude Gasselsberger, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.02.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gertude
Last name(s): Gasselsberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Franz
Last name(s): Gasselsberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
34.50 EUR 7120 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
34.5000 EUR 7120.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
22/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Wiener Boerse AG
MIC: XWBO


23.02.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81097  23.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567369&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu voestalpine AGmehr Nachrichten