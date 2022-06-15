Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 15:20:46

EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 15:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Prof. Elisabeth und Ing. Robert
Last name(s): STADLER

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of the reportable person Elisabeth Stadler (member of the supervisory board) and Robert Stadler (person closely related to this manager).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
26.12 EUR 463 Units
26.14 EUR 389 Units
26.16 EUR 293 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.1370 EUR 1145.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Wiener Börse AG
MIC: XWBO


15.06.2022















Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




76101  15.06.2022 



