EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.06.2022 / 15:19

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Prof. Elisabeth und Ing. Robert Last name(s): STADLER





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

voestalpine AG

b) LEI

529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000937503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of the reportable person Elisabeth Stadler (member of the supervisory board) and Robert Stadler (person closely related to this manager).





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



26.12 EUR 463 Units



26.14 EUR 389 Units



26.16 EUR 293 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



26.1370 EUR 1145.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Wiener Börse AG MIC: XWBO





