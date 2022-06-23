EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.06.2022 / 09:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mag. Dipl.-Ing. First name: Robert Last name(s): Ottel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

voestalpine AG

b) LEI

529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000937503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.70 EUR 109 Units



21.70 EUR 304 Units



21.70 EUR 357 Units



21.72 EUR 93 Units



21.72 EUR 357 Units



21.74 EUR 432 Units



21.72 EUR 928 Units



21.72 EUR 885 Units



21.72 EUR 291 Units



21.72 EUR 244 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.7183 EUR 4000.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

22/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Wiener Boerse AG MIC: XWBO





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.06.2022





