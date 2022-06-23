Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 09:50:59

EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 09:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mag. Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Ottel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
21.70 EUR 109 Units
21.70 EUR 304 Units
21.70 EUR 357 Units
21.72 EUR 93 Units
21.72 EUR 357 Units
21.74 EUR 432 Units
21.72 EUR 928 Units
21.72 EUR 885 Units
21.72 EUR 291 Units
21.72 EUR 244 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.7183 EUR 4000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
22/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Wiener Boerse AG
MIC: XWBO


23.06.2022















Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




76341  23.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381989&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

