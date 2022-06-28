Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 17:30:16

EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2022 / 17:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Herbert
Last name(s): Eibensteiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
21.32 EUR 99 Units
21.32 EUR 140 Units
21.30 EUR 248 Units
21.32 EUR 249 Units
21.32 EUR 250 Units
21.32 EUR 275 Units
21.34 EUR 739 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.3249 EUR 2000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Wiener Boerse AG
MIC: XWBO


28.06.2022















Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com



 
