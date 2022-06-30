EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.06.2022 / 17:46

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Josef und Petra Last name(s): GRITZ





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

In the original notification regarding the same date, the acquisition of only 500 shares in voestalpine AG (instead of 1,000 shares) was incorrectly reported.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

voestalpine AG

b) LEI

529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000937503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account of the reportable person Josef GRITZ (member of the supervisory board) and Petra GRITZ (person closely related to this manager).





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.30 EUR 87 Units



21.30 EUR 250 Units



21.30 EUR 163 Units



21.30 EUR 92 Units



21.30 EUR 80 Units



21.32 EUR 250 Units



21.32 EUR 78 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.3066 EUR 1000.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Winer Boerse AG MIC: XWBO





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.06.2022





