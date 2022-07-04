EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.07.2022 / 11:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dipl-Ing.
First name: Franz
Last name(s): ROTTER

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
20.72 EUR 1320 Units
20.72 EUR 483 Units
20.72 EUR 436 Units
20.72 EUR 270 Units
20.72 EUR 250 Units
20.70 EUR 241 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.7184 EUR 3000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
01/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Wiener Boerse AG
MIC: XWBO


04.07.2022















Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com



 
