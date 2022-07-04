Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.07.2022 11:26:05
EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.07.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
76615 04.07.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:26
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english (EQS Group)
|
11:26
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|voestalpine-Aktie unbewegt: Weltweit modernstes Edelstahlwerk wird sukzessive hochgefahren (APA)
|
29.06.22
|Voestalpine Kapfenberg fährt weltweit modernstes Edelstahlwerk hoch (APA)
Analysen zu voestalpine AGmehr Analysen
|29.06.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.22
|voestalpine Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.22
|voestalpine buy
|Baader Bank
|29.06.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.22
|voestalpine Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.22
|voestalpine buy
|Baader Bank
|08.06.22
|voestalpine Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.22
|voestalpine buy
|Baader Bank
|02.06.22
|voestalpine buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.22
|voestalpine add
|Baader Bank
|22.02.22
|voestalpine Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.06.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.12.21
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.22
|voestalpine Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.05.22
|voestalpine Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.02.22
|voestalpine Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|voestalpine AG
|20,58
|0,59%