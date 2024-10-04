|
04.10.2024 09:44:18
EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hainzl Privatstiftung, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.10.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|
94605 04.10.2024 CET/CEST
