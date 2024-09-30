|
30.09.2024 13:12:37
EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hans-Karl Schaller, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.09.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
94513 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AGmehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hans-Karl Schaller, buy (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hans-Karl Schaller, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Carola Richter, buy (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Carola Richter, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|ATX-Titel voestalpine-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem voestalpine-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Aufschläge in Wien: ATX zum Start des Montagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Gewinne in Wien: ATX Prime zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Gerald Mayer, Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities). (EQS Group)