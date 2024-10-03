EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Heinrich Schaller, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.10.2024 / 13:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Heinrich Last name(s): Schaller





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

voestalpine AG

b) LEI

529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: AT0000A3FA05





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



100.346 % 150000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



100.346 % 150000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: BLOOMBERG TRADING FACILITY B.V. MIC: BTFE





