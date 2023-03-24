24.03.2023 14:13:49

EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Christian Ulbrich, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2023 / 14:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Ulbrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
16.8000 EUR 84000.0000 EUR
17.1000 EUR 85500.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.9500 EUR 169500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
