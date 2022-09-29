EQS-DD: Vonovia SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.09.2022 / 14:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Philip Last name(s): Grosse





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



20.8500 EUR 24498.7500 EUR



20.8600 EUR 79789.5000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



20.8576 EUR 104288.2500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





