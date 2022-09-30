EQS-DD: Vonovia SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.09.2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Buch





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.1900 EUR 43820.9200 EUR



21.1800 EUR 9403.9200 EUR



21.1700 EUR 11495.3100 EUR



21.2000 EUR 41234.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.1908 EUR 105954.1500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





