30.09.2022 10:20:20

EQS-DD: Vonovia SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.09.2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
21.1900 EUR 43820.9200 EUR
21.1800 EUR 9403.9200 EUR
21.1700 EUR 11495.3100 EUR
21.2000 EUR 41234.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.1908 EUR 105954.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78583  30.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453803&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

