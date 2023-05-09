EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Philip Grosse, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2023 / 09:59 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Philip Last name(s): Grosse





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



18.2650 EUR 16438.5000 EUR



18.2950 EUR 16465.5000 EUR



18.2950 EUR 16465.5000 EUR



18.2950 EUR 16465.5000 EUR



18.2950 EUR 1829.5000 EUR



18.2950 EUR 16465.5000 EUR



18.2950 EUR 16465.5000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



18.2901 EUR 100595.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





