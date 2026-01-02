Vonovia Aktie

Vonovia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

02.01.2026 17:53:05

EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Rolf Buch, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2026 / 17:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Purchase of 38,000 call options to acquire shares of Vonovia SE (ISIN DE000A1ML7J1) with an exercise (strike) price of EUR 28 and an expiration date of 17 December 2027.

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.58 EUR 11,850.00 EUR
1.58 EUR 11,850.00 EUR
1.58 EUR 11,850.00 EUR
1.58 EUR 11,850.00 EUR
1.60 EUR 12,000.00 EUR
1.60 EUR 800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.5842 EUR 60,200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: EUREX
MIC: XEUR


02.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102706  02.01.2026 CET/CEST





