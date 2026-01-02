EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Rolf Buch, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.01.2026 / 17:51 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Purchase of 38,000 call options to acquire shares of Vonovia SE (ISIN DE000A1ML7J1) with an exercise (strike) price of EUR 28 and an expiration date of 17 December 2027.

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.58 EUR 11,850.00 EUR 1.58 EUR 11,850.00 EUR 1.58 EUR 11,850.00 EUR 1.58 EUR 11,850.00 EUR 1.60 EUR 12,000.00 EUR 1.60 EUR 800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.5842 EUR 60,200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

29/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: EUREX MIC: XEUR

