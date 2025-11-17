Vossloh Aktie

17.11.2025 12:13:00

EQS-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Thomas Triska, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2025 / 12:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Triska

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007667107

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
69.40 EUR 6,940.00 EUR
69.40 EUR 14,643.40 EUR
69.40 EUR 5,343.80 EUR
69.40 EUR 18,391.00 EUR
69.30 EUR 3,049.20 EUR
69.30 EUR 20,790.00 EUR
69.30 EUR 1,386.00 EUR
69.30 EUR 4,920.30 EUR
69.30 EUR 11,018.70 EUR
69.20 EUR 4,152.00 EUR
69.20 EUR 4,498.00 EUR
69.20 EUR 4,705.60 EUR
69.10 EUR 4,146.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
69.323 EUR 103,984.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101848  17.11.2025 CET/CEST





