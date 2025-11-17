EQS-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Thomas Triska, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.11.2025 / 12:11 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Triska

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007667107

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 69.40 EUR 6,940.00 EUR 69.40 EUR 14,643.40 EUR 69.40 EUR 5,343.80 EUR 69.40 EUR 18,391.00 EUR 69.30 EUR 3,049.20 EUR 69.30 EUR 20,790.00 EUR 69.30 EUR 1,386.00 EUR 69.30 EUR 4,920.30 EUR 69.30 EUR 11,018.70 EUR 69.20 EUR 4,152.00 EUR 69.20 EUR 4,498.00 EUR 69.20 EUR 4,705.60 EUR 69.10 EUR 4,146.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 69.323 EUR 103,984.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

