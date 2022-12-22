Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
22.12.2022 15:26:49

EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Ranya Alkadamani, Receipt of 100,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 100,000 performance rights. Transaction ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2022 / 15:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ranya
Last name(s): Alkadamani

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of 100,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 100,000 performance rights. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2022; UTC+8

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu



 
