03.06.2023 22:17:49

EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Skelton Family Trust, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2023 / 22:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Skelton Family Trust

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Skelton
Position: Member of the board of directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.70 AUD 4084.95 AUD

d) Aggregated information




e) Date of the transaction
02/06/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction




Name: ASX (Sydney, Australia)
MIC: APXL


Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu



 
