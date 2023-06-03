EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.06.2023 / 22:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Gavin Last name(s): Rezos Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI

8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AU0000066086





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.68 AUD 135614.56 AUD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.68 AUD 135614.56 AUD





e) Date of the transaction

02/06/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction





Name: ASX (Sydney, Australia) MIC: APXL





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

03.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





