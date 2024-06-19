+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
19.06.2024 09:41:57

EQS-DD: Wacker Neuson SE: SWRW Verwaltungs-GmbH , Addition of 760,000 shares from a person (Susanne Wacker-Waldmann) not subject to notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR by transfer of previously ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: SWRW Verwaltungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Wacker
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI
529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012

b) Nature of the transaction


Addition of 760,000 shares from a person (Susanne Wacker-Waldmann) not subject to notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR by transfer of previously personally held shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92517  19.06.2024 CET/CEST



