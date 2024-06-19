EQS-DD: Wacker Neuson SE: SWRW Verwaltungs-GmbH , Addition of 760,000 shares from a person (Susanne Wacker-Waldmann) not subject to notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR by transfer of previously ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: SWRW Verwaltungs-GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralph Last name(s): Wacker Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI

529900RJL86244E1I652

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000WACK012





b) Nature of the transaction

Addition of 760,000 shares from a person (Susanne Wacker-Waldmann) not subject to notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR by transfer of previously personally held shares





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0 EUR 0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





