EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Dr. Ralf Koeppe, Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2023 / 07:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Koeppe

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
36.55 EUR 3655.00 EUR
36.60 EUR 25620.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
36.5938 EUR 29275.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


30.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de



 
