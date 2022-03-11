EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG english

11.03.2022 10:00:47

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2022 / 10:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Steiner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wienerberger AG

b) LEI
529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.409661 EUR 2180 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.409661 EUR 2180 Units

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna
MIC: XWBO


