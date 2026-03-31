EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Myriam Meyer, Acquisition: Acquisition of shares in the name and for the account of Myriam Meyer by Wienerberger AG through a credit institution in accordance with the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.03.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Myriam Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wienerberger AG

b) LEI

529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition: Acquisition of shares in the name and for the account of Myriam Meyer by Wienerberger AG through a credit institution in accordance with the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.340359 EUR 1,192 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.340359 EUR 1,192 Units

e) Date of the transaction

30/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XVIE - WIENER BOERSE AG, SECURITIES EXCHANGE MIC: XVIE

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

31.03.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



