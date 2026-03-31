Wienerberger Aktie

Wienerberger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

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31.03.2026 17:01:21

EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Myriam Meyer, Acquisition: Acquisition of shares in the name and for the account of Myriam Meyer by Wienerberger AG through a credit institution in accordance with the ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Myriam
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wienerberger AG

b) LEI
529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000831706

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition: Acquisition of shares in the name and for the account of Myriam Meyer by Wienerberger AG through a credit institution in accordance with the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.340359 EUR 1,192 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.340359 EUR 1,192 Units

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XVIE - WIENER BOERSE AG, SECURITIES EXCHANGE
MIC: XVIE


31.03.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104108  31.03.2026 CET/CEST





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