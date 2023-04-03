EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.04.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claudia SCHIROKY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wienerberger AG
|b)
|LEI
|529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|Identification code
|ISIN AT0000831706
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition within the framework of an employee participation program within the meaning of Nature of the Art. 19 Para. 6 lit e of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the acquisition of 2 shares (= investment shares) entitles to the allocation of one free share (= matching share) each.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Investment shares: The price is based on the reference price (average of the closing prices of the 8 trading days following the end of the offer period (starting with 2023-04-03)). The investment amounts to EUR 300.
|tbd (based on the reference price)
|
|
|Matching shares: 0
|Depending on the number of investment shares acquired
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price(s)
|Aggregated Volume
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vienna
03.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|
|1100 Wien
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|
