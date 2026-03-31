Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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31.03.2026 17:01:20
EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Thomas Birtel, Acquisition: Acquisition of shares in the name and for the account of Thomas Birtel by Wienerberger AG through a credit institution in accordance with the ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.03.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104114 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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