Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
22.06.2026 15:31:46
EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105626 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Zalando
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15:59
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15:31
|EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:31
|EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:31