Zalando Aktie

Zalando für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

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22.06.2026 15:31:05

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anders Holch
Last name(s): Povlsen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.27 EUR 3,397.80 EUR
24.3 EUR 3,402.00 EUR
24.39 EUR 3,414.60 EUR
24.44 EUR 48.88 EUR
24.66 EUR 1,972.80 EUR
24.7 EUR 1,976.00 EUR
24.76 EUR 396.16 EUR
24.72 EUR 2,447.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.53 EUR 17,055.52 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Berlin Equiduct Trading
MIC: EQTB


22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105634  22.06.2026 CET/CEST





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