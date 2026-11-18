

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.11.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.54 EUR 4,794.72 EUR 28.55 EUR 11,991.00 EUR 28.57 EUR 9,628.09 EUR 28.58 EUR 7,545.12 EUR 28.58 EUR 2,943.74 EUR 28.64 EUR 28.64 EUR 28.64 EUR 11,055.04 EUR 28.66 EUR 3,353.22 EUR 28.65 EUR 2,779.05 EUR 28.66 EUR 3,267.24 EUR 28.68 EUR 2,638.56 EUR 28.68 EUR 6,596.40 EUR 28.67 EUR 7,224.84 EUR 28.68 EUR 717.00 EUR 28.68 EUR 11,644.08 EUR 28.69 EUR 1,463.19 EUR 28.68 EUR 2,896.68 EUR 28.66 EUR 1,375.68 EUR 28.65 EUR 10,256.70 EUR 28.64 EUR 4,038.24 EUR 28.65 EUR 57.30 EUR 28.65 EUR 2,463.90 EUR 28.65 EUR 6,646.80 EUR 28.62 EUR 2,862.00 EUR 28.61 EUR 1,487.72 EUR 28.62 EUR 572.40 EUR 28.62 EUR 3,434.40 EUR 28.59 EUR 2,916.18 EUR 28.62 EUR 973.08 EUR 28.62 EUR 12,621.42 EUR 28.62 EUR 973.08 EUR 28.62 EUR 7,040.52 EUR 28.67 EUR 5,791.34 EUR 28.67 EUR 4,902.57 EUR 28.66 EUR 16,164.24 EUR 28.68 EUR 6,338.28 EUR 28.68 EUR 10,898.40 EUR 28.68 EUR 6,366.96 EUR 28.68 EUR 8,345.88 EUR 28.79 EUR 12,638.81 EUR 28.77 EUR 690.48 EUR 28.77 EUR 517.86 EUR 28.77 EUR 489.09 EUR 28.77 EUR 4,027.80 EUR 28.77 EUR 661.71 EUR 28.77 EUR 805.56 EUR 28.77 EUR 4,171.65 EUR 28.79 EUR 489.43 EUR 28.79 EUR 13,732.83 EUR 28.77 EUR 3,567.48 EUR 28.77 EUR 13,378.05 EUR 28.72 EUR 2,757.12 EUR 28.72 EUR 7,898.00 EUR 28.74 EUR 4,828.32 EUR 28.75 EUR 13,455.00 EUR 28.75 EUR 38,093.75 EUR 28.74 EUR 1,609.44 EUR 28.74 EUR 28.74 EUR 28.74 EUR 2,730.30 EUR 28.74 EUR 632.28 EUR 28.74 EUR 2,184.24 EUR 28.74 EUR 143.70 EUR 28.74 EUR 28.74 EUR 28.76 EUR 13,891.08 EUR 28.76 EUR 7,333.80 EUR 28.72 EUR 2,642.24 EUR 28.70 EUR 918.40 EUR 28.72 EUR 2,642.24 EUR 28.72 EUR 7,381.04 EUR 28.69 EUR 4,733.85 EUR 28.69 EUR 12,910.50 EUR 28.69 EUR 3,787.08 EUR 28.64 EUR 20,649.44 EUR 28.63 EUR 2,462.18 EUR 28.64 EUR 2,233.92 EUR 28.62 EUR 3,291.30 EUR 28.62 EUR 3,835.08 EUR 28.63 EUR 3,836.42 EUR 28.62 EUR 286.20 EUR 28.64 EUR 10,424.96 EUR 28.64 EUR 257.76 EUR 28.64 EUR 5,756.64 EUR 28.62 EUR 2,404.08 EUR 28.64 EUR 9,479.84 EUR 28.66 EUR 4,184.36 EUR 28.66 EUR 1,261.04 EUR 28.68 EUR 4,846.92 EUR 28.70 EUR 3,214.40 EUR 28.77 EUR 4,862.13 EUR 28.79 EUR 4,289.71 EUR 28.81 EUR 8,902.29 EUR 28.80 EUR 6,508.80 EUR 28.76 EUR 2,329.56 EUR 28.74 EUR 402.36 EUR 28.74 EUR 5,920.44 EUR 28.74 EUR 5,000.76 EUR 28.78 EUR 6,015.02 EUR 28.77 EUR 8,515.92 EUR 28.77 EUR 5,149.83 EUR 28.80 EUR 8,064.00 EUR 28.77 EUR 9,753.03 EUR 28.79 EUR 2,389.57 EUR 28.78 EUR 402.92 EUR 28.78 EUR 546.82 EUR 28.78 EUR 3,424.82 EUR 28.81 EUR 460.96 EUR 28.81 EUR 5,473.90 EUR 28.81 EUR 2,131.94 EUR 28.80 EUR 8,064.00 EUR 28.80 EUR 1,267.20 EUR 28.82 EUR 9,510.60 EUR 28.82 EUR 201.74 EUR 28.81 EUR 3,313.15 EUR 28.80 EUR 3,196.80 EUR 28.80 EUR 21,801.60 EUR 28.72 EUR 2,412.48 EUR 28.71 EUR 7,033.95 EUR 28.72 EUR 1,550.88 EUR 28.72 EUR 2,728.40 EUR 28.68 EUR 2,323.08 EUR 28.68 EUR 1,003.80 EUR 28.68 EUR 717.00 EUR 28.68 EUR 258.12 EUR 28.68 EUR 143.40 EUR 28.68 EUR 3,097.44 EUR 28.69 EUR 15,750.81 EUR 28.72 EUR 7,467.20 EUR 28.72 EUR 660.56 EUR 28.70 EUR 14,206.50 EUR 28.68 EUR 7,399.44 EUR 28.68 EUR 1,520.04 EUR 28.68 EUR 2,982.72 EUR 28.68 EUR 4,359.36 EUR 28.68 EUR 688.32 EUR 28.68 EUR 2,495.16 EUR 28.68 EUR 2,036.28 EUR 28.66 EUR 2,751.36 EUR 28.66 EUR 2,722.70 EUR 28.66 EUR 3,066.62 EUR 28.65 EUR 2,836.35 EUR 28.63 EUR 5,411.07 EUR 28.65 EUR 2,922.30 EUR 28.68 EUR 9,234.96 EUR 28.66 EUR 2,378.78 EUR 28.64 EUR 2,892.64 EUR 28.65 EUR 2,807.70 EUR 28.65 EUR 7,563.60 EUR 28.65 EUR 257.85 EUR 28.65 EUR 2,664.45 EUR 28.65 EUR 11,144.85 EUR 28.68 EUR 831.72 EUR 28.70 EUR 4,391.10 EUR 28.70 EUR 14,522.20 EUR 28.70 EUR 11,221.70 EUR 28.70 EUR 28.70 EUR 28.71 EUR 20,211.84 EUR 28.71 EUR 7,550.73 EUR 28.71 EUR 1,492.92 EUR 28.72 EUR 8,271.36 EUR 28.72 EUR 1,177.52 EUR 28.72 EUR 5,772.72 EUR 28.72 EUR 13,239.92 EUR 28.71 EUR 3,215.52 EUR 28.71 EUR 16,364.70 EUR 28.62 EUR 3,520.26 EUR 28.62 EUR 3,520.26 EUR 28.65 EUR 2,750.40 EUR 28.66 EUR 9,056.56 EUR 28.63 EUR 2,605.33 EUR 28.63 EUR 916.16 EUR 28.62 EUR 2,718.90 EUR 28.62 EUR 2,747.52 EUR 28.62 EUR 28.62 EUR 28.62 EUR 4,722.30 EUR 28.64 EUR 6,386.72 EUR 28.64 EUR 4,324.64 EUR 28.64 EUR 3,694.56 EUR 28.64 EUR 3,236.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.70 EUR 907,230.09 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE – DXE PERIODIC (NL) MIC: BEUP

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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