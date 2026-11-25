

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.11.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.69 EUR 6,168.35 EUR 28.68 EUR 6,166.20 EUR 28.68 EUR 1,405.32 EUR 28.70 EUR 18,540.20 EUR 28.70 EUR 6,830.60 EUR 28.70 EUR 17,277.40 EUR 28.74 EUR 1,379.52 EUR 28.78 EUR 748.28 EUR 28.76 EUR 5,004.24 EUR 28.76 EUR 13,229.60 EUR 28.79 EUR 22,916.84 EUR 28.86 EUR 10,735.92 EUR 28.92 EUR 13,014.00 EUR 28.93 EUR 896.83 EUR 28.93 EUR 1,099.34 EUR 28.93 EUR 462.88 EUR 28.96 EUR 260.64 EUR 28.96 EUR 28.96 EUR 28.96 EUR 289.60 EUR 28.96 EUR 28.96 EUR 28.96 EUR 57.92 EUR 28.96 EUR 3,504.16 EUR 28.93 EUR 5,959.58 EUR 28.93 EUR 18,688.78 EUR 28.96 EUR 6,197.44 EUR 28.94 EUR 897.14 EUR 28.92 EUR 3,499.32 EUR 28.92 EUR 9,138.72 EUR 28.92 EUR 231.36 EUR 28.94 EUR 45,348.98 EUR 28.96 EUR 3,735.84 EUR 29.00 EUR 12,354.00 EUR 28.98 EUR 5,419.26 EUR 28.98 EUR 3,332.70 EUR 28.98 EUR 1,333.08 EUR 28.98 EUR 115.92 EUR 28.98 EUR 13,417.74 EUR 28.96 EUR 1,100.48 EUR 28.96 EUR 15,464.64 EUR 28.88 EUR 3,956.56 EUR 28.88 EUR 2,656.96 EUR 28.89 EUR 8,869.23 EUR 28.89 EUR 6,731.37 EUR 28.89 EUR 5,778.00 EUR 28.89 EUR 4,420.17 EUR 28.89 EUR 8,089.20 EUR 28.92 EUR 12,551.28 EUR 28.97 EUR 3,505.37 EUR 28.98 EUR 16,315.74 EUR 28.99 EUR 492.83 EUR 28.98 EUR 1,101.24 EUR 28.97 EUR 31,258.63 EUR 28.97 EUR 14,311.18 EUR 28.97 EUR 21,524.71 EUR 28.98 EUR 11,360.16 EUR 28.98 EUR 26,690.58 EUR 28.97 EUR 11,124.48 EUR 28.97 EUR 14,398.09 EUR 28.97 EUR 22,364.84 EUR 28.97 EUR 9,704.95 EUR 28.97 EUR 2,520.39 EUR 28.98 EUR 5,129.46 EUR 28.97 EUR 12,486.07 EUR 28.98 EUR 12,026.70 EUR 28.95 EUR 13,606.50 EUR 28.94 EUR 1,881.10 EUR 28.95 EUR 11,290.50 EUR 28.94 EUR 10,910.38 EUR 28.94 EUR 318.34 EUR 28.94 EUR 13,659.68 EUR 28.94 EUR 10,649.92 EUR 28.94 EUR 3,241.28 EUR 28.94 EUR 11,604.94 EUR 28.96 EUR 8,137.76 EUR 28.95 EUR 3,184.50 EUR 28.93 EUR 41,572.41 EUR 28.93 EUR 260.37 EUR 28.94 EUR 29,200.46 EUR 28.86 EUR 57.72 EUR 28.83 EUR 12,598.71 EUR 28.82 EUR 16,629.14 EUR 28.92 EUR 1,098.96 EUR 28.91 EUR 24,746.96 EUR 28.80 EUR 1,872.00 EUR 28.77 EUR 10,328.43 EUR 28.76 EUR 5,636.96 EUR 28.76 EUR 6,125.88 EUR 28.75 EUR 1,150.00 EUR 28.82 EUR 4,265.36 EUR 28.82 EUR 4,265.36 EUR 28.82 EUR 1,008.70 EUR 28.86 EUR 836.94 EUR 28.90 EUR 1,705.10 EUR 28.91 EUR 346.92 EUR 28.88 EUR 202.16 EUR 28.87 EUR 3,637.62 EUR 28.87 EUR 1,125.93 EUR 28.88 EUR 7,826.48 EUR 28.85 EUR 4,529.45 EUR 28.91 EUR 15,409.03 EUR 28.91 EUR 15,409.03 EUR 28.94 EUR 8,421.54 EUR 28.92 EUR 13,274.28 EUR 28.98 EUR 7,563.78 EUR 28.96 EUR 17,578.72 EUR 28.96 EUR 1,187.36 EUR 28.99 EUR 11,248.12 EUR 29.00 EUR 1,363.00 EUR 29.00 EUR 609.00 EUR 28.99 EUR 9,914.58 EUR 28.99 EUR 8,841.95 EUR 28.99 EUR 1,449.50 EUR 29.00 EUR 20,387.00 EUR 28.99 EUR 2,290.21 EUR 29.00 EUR 2,639.00 EUR 28.99 EUR 23,771.80 EUR 28.94 EUR 13,775.44 EUR 28.98 EUR 7,940.52 EUR 28.97 EUR 11,269.33 EUR 28.96 EUR 1,476.96 EUR 28.96 EUR 260.64 EUR 28.96 EUR 13,958.72 EUR 28.98 EUR 27,502.02 EUR 28.98 EUR 27,067.32 EUR 28.99 EUR 13,567.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.92 EUR 1,093,338.02 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: CBOE EUROPE – DXE PERIODIC (NL) MIC: BEUP

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



