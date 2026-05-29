Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
29.05.2026 09:05:40
EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Anna Dimitrova, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105218 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Zalando
|
29.05.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im DAX (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX fällt (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: DAX zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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29.05.26
|EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
29.05.26
|Zalando-Aktie im Plus: Verhandlungsstart über Erfurter Sozialplan (dpa-AFX)
|
29.05.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)